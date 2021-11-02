Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Down 11.9%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)’s stock price fell 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.52. 310,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,925,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SABR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The company’s revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 15,264.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,415 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,888,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,180,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sabre by 225.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,293,961,000.

About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

