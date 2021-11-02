SafeBlast One Day Volume Reaches $353,200.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 45% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 266.9% against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $353,200.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,241.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $598.01 or 0.00945608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.67 or 0.00268284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00221907 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00032383 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002909 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars.

