Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,555 shares during the period. Sage Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.2% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Sage Therapeutics worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 323.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 161.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 51,610 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.47.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SAGE traded down $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. 11,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,118. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.