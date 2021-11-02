SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Short Interest Update

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 698.0 days.

SalMar ASA stock remained flat at $$69.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. SalMar ASA has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $71.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.48.

SALRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SalMar ASA in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SalMar ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

