Sarcophagus Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $10.72 million and approximately $40,698.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00080908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00075306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00101773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,371.60 or 0.99656484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,459.79 or 0.07013340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,970 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

