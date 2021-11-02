Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.58% of Saul Centers worth $91,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Saul Centers by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Saul Centers by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE BFS opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.14. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

