Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in October

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 207,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,638.0 days.

SHLAF traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.08. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106. Schindler has a one year low of $258.70 and a one year high of $329.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.31.

Get Schindler alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHLAF. Societe Generale lowered Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. HSBC lowered Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schindler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.38.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.