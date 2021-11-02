Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,904 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.3% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,271. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

