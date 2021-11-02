Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 575,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 64,996 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,406,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 585,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 54,701 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $54.22. 10,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,993. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60.

