Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) is Omega Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,602 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $624,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $323,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $49.41. 20,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,888. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.