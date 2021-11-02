Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Omega Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Omega Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.77. 3,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,906. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.57. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $78.83 and a 52-week high of $111.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.