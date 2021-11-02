Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Lowered by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $107.17. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,701. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $107.23.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.