Scott Mitchell Johnson Buys 4,000 Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Director Scott Mitchell Johnson acquired 4,000 shares of PetVivo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PETV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 103,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,427. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.63.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on PetVivo in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PetVivo stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.30% of PetVivo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

