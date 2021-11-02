SEA (NYSE:SE) Now Covered by Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.75.

Get SEA alerts:

SE traded up $6.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SEA has a one year low of $155.10 and a one year high of $372.70. The firm has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a PE ratio of -100.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.62.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SEA by 87.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.