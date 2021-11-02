Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson Sells 33,564 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,041,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd E. Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Todd E. Simpson sold 3,987 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $667,902.24.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.49. The stock had a trading volume of 496,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,499. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $202.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.03.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

