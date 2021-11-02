Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMLR. B. Riley cut their price objective on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of SMLR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.76. The company had a trading volume of 58,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,315. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.02. Semler Scientific has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $161,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,100. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $986,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

