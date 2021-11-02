Semler Scientific’s (SMLR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $181.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SMLR. TheStreet upgraded Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $149.76. 58,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $180,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $672,100 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $986,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $2,237,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

