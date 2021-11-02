Short Interest in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Decreases By 21.3%

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of BLPH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,320. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.26. On average, analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

