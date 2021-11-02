Short Interest in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Rises By 26.9%

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,180,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 10,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after buying an additional 220,190 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,156,000 after buying an additional 40,917 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 99.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after buying an additional 823,441 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of BP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 876,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

Shares of BP opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. BP has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BP will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -76.33%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

