Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Grows By 21.3%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 410,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
FDS traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.98. The company had a trading volume of 249,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,414. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.56 and a 200-day moving average of $359.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $445.00.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.
FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.60.
In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,654 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.