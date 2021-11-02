Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Grows By 21.3%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 410,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

FDS traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.98. The company had a trading volume of 249,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,414. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.56 and a 200-day moving average of $359.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $445.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.60.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,654 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

