Short Interest in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Increases By 21.9%

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on Graham in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Graham by 98.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graham by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Graham by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Graham by 58.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GHM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. 9,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,949. Graham has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $139.73 million, a PE ratio of -61.57, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Graham will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

