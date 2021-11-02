Short Interest in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Drops By 21.6%

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 20.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,101. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

