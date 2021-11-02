Short Interest in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Rises By 21.9%

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

KEX traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 351,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,185. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Kirby has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 26,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

