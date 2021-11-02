Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Increases By 21.6%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,500.0 days.

Lasertec stock remained flat at $$208.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.00 and its 200-day moving average is $183.73. Lasertec has a 1 year low of $202.75 and a 1 year high of $265.50.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

