Short Interest in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Rises By 22.0%

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 206,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 37,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 50,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $278.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $258.62 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

