Short Interest in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Increases By 21.1%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 900,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMG traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.05. 453,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,921. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $139.20 and a one year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.