Short Interest in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Decreases By 21.7%

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNB stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,401. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $143.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

