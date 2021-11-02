Short Interest in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Drops By 21.4%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

VERI traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. 7,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,098. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 3.05. Veritone has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

