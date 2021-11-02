SHPING (SHPING) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $44,003.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00219113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00093783 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,688,082,597 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

