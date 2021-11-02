Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,400 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 741,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

NASDAQ SWIR traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,309. The company has a market capitalization of $641.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $184,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

