Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Virginia Drosos Sells 25,000 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,347,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00.

NYSE SIG traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.54. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $98.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.70.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the third quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

