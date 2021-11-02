Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 155,003.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,301 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.12% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $81.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

