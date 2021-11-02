Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $200.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPG. Truist Securities upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.18. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $149.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,107,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

