Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Shares Up 5.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $159.83 and last traded at $157.30. 68,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,708,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Argus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.