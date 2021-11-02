Skycoin Reaches Market Cap of $10.79 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 58.5% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000815 BTC on exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $10.79 million and $2.00 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00081383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00074367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00102343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,946.20 or 0.99861709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.80 or 0.07192705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

