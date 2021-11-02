Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 475.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

