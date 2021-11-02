Smoothy (SMTY) Price Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Smoothy has a total market cap of $804,519.51 and $860,990.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Smoothy has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00080908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00075306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00101773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,371.60 or 0.99656484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,459.79 or 0.07013340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

