Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 6,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $315,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SNAP stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,028,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,240,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.92.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

