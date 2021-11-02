SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.97

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOPH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

