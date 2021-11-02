SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.35

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.35 and last traded at $115.18, with a volume of 325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average of $107.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

