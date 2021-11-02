Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 158,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.12% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $316.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPPI shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

