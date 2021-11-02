Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.33 ($80.39).

Several research firms have recently commented on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Stabilus in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

STM opened at €66.25 ($77.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €47.88 ($56.33) and a 12 month high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

