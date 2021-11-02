Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.33 ($80.39).

Several research firms have recently commented on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Stabilus in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

STM opened at €66.25 ($77.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €47.88 ($56.33) and a 12 month high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

