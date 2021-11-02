Starwood Property Trust (STWD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

STWD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

