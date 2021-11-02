Step Finance Tops One Day Volume of $6.36 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00081096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00074338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00101254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,759.22 or 0.99898375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,472.81 or 0.07008034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

