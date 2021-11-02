Steve Solk Sells 5,000 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CIT stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. 479,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,131. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.56.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in CIT Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

