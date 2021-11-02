Steve Valenzuela Sells 1,500 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $139,177.83.

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.84. 103,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,593. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.25 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

