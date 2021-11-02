Strong Achieves Market Cap of $130.69 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $130.69 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $945.21 or 0.01486413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00080908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00075306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00101773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,371.60 or 0.99656484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,459.79 or 0.07013340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.