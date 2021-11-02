Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$ EPS.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 168,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,204. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

