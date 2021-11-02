Surbhi Sarna Sells 907 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PEN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.48. The company had a trading volume of 139,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 649.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.01.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Penumbra by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

