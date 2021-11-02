Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj Sells 6,000 Shares

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.89. 23,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,830. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $747.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.95, a P/E/G ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 326,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 184,117 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 56,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,072 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,668,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,857 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

